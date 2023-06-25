UK: Days After Hyderabad Student Stabbed To Death, Body Of Another Indian Student Discovered In Canal

Jeevanth Sivakumar from Tamil Nadu was pursuing post graduation in Aston University in the UK. | Photo: Representative Image

In a shocking incident, an Indian student from Tamil Nadu was found dead in Birmingham, England as his remains were found in a canal. This comes just a few days after an Indian student from Hyderabad was allegedly murdered on June 14 by her Brazilian housemate.

According to reports, 25-year-old Jeevanth Sivakumar from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, was pulled out of the Worcester and Birmingham canal at Matrons Walk, Selly Oak by police personnel in critical conditions on June 21.

According to a police spokesperson, they pulled Jeevanth from the canal and called an ambulance, which came six minutes later.

The first ambulance was quickly followed by a second, as well as a paramedic officer, a specialist trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic, and additional teams qualified to offer life-saving medical care in challenging circumstances.

“On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues and was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began providing advanced life-support. However, despite their best efforts, it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene," a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Jeevanth ceased responding to treatment and died on the spot.According to the West Midlands Police, they are not treating the death as suspicious.

According to the report, Jeevanth told his friends that he was heading to the library at 6 pm and that he would return when they requested him to join them for supper. However, his phone was unavailable at midnight, which is when his roommates began to worry.

Jeevanth Sivakumar was enrolled in a one-year full-time strategy and international business MSc at Aston University in Birmingham. He received his BE in electrical, electronics, and communications engineering from the Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore.

He visited the UK for the first time in September of last year.

His family alleges foul play in his death and questions why his body was discovered in a Birmingham canal.

“We received the information through the Indian embassy (sic) in England and we don’t know what the procedures are to bring the dead body to India. Friends of Jheevanth are updating us about the situation in Birmingham,” Rohan, Jeevanth’s brother reportedly said.

The Indian community is supporting the repatriation process to bring the body back to India.