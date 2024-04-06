UGC Wants PG Students To Participate In RBI’s Financial Literacy Ideathon

University Grants Commission |

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged higher education institutes (HEIs) to spread awareness regarding financial literacy. It also asked institutes to encourage postgraduate studies to participate in the financial literacy ideathon, being organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI is organising the ideathon with an aim to inspire postgraduate students to reflect on innovative approaches when it comes to propagating financial literacy. The ideathon was launched on February 26. Students can submit their ideas till April 15.

The competition is open to all PG students, except doctoral and post-doctoral students.

Here are the steps to participate:

> Participants are to submit an ideation paper on the subject 'Money matters for young adults: Rethinking outreach strategies'.

> Participants can send 2,000 word-long papers at flcfiddco@rbi.orq.in, with the focus of the submission being on the innovative ways in which financial education can be propagated among the youth.

> Participants must submit their ideation papers in Hindi or English in pdf format.

Multiple entries by the same participant will not be accepted. Submissions have to be original and unpublished. Plagiarism will result in disqualification.

Entries will be evaluated based on creativity, feasibility, innovation, and relevance to the theme. The top 3 submissions will be awarded with prizes. Participants will retain the rights to their submissions. However, RBI may use their ideas for implementation.

List of prizes:

First prize: Rs 1 lakh

Second prize: Rs 75,000

Third prize: Rs 50,000

While submitting the entries, participant’s full name, university/college, course details (name of course and batch) and contact details (email and mobile number) should be provided in the body of the mail.