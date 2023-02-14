UGC urges mandatory registration of students for academic bank of credits at abc.gov.in

Representational image |

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar urged all 45 central universities to register their institutions on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) portal while also onboarding students at abc.gov.in.

Kumar conducted a public online meeting with Vice Chancellors of 45 central universities to take a stock of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation, on Tuesday.

What is ABC? How will it help students?

ABC, brought about by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and Ministry of Education (MOE), is a virtual storehouse that collects information of individual credits of students throughout their learning journey. ABC, which has been mandated in NEP 2020, allows credit transfer of students allowing them to ease their transition to different streams and higher education institutes.

Universities flag issues over student registration

ABC registration, which saw success among certain universities, was also flagged by other institutions over Aadhar-related issues.

Representatives from institutes such as Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Karnataka, Guru Ghasidas University, Assam University, Central University of Gujarat, University of Allahabad raised concerns about progress in student registration as students were not able to link Aadhar to mobile phones.

UGC has also urged universities to offer 40 percent of the programmes online on SWAYAM, the centre's Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platform. The credits from these courses will be stored in ABC.

Foreign students, who want to study in India and don't hold a valid Aadhar card in the country also have to register on the ABC platform.

Central Universities adopt new changes

Hailing the changes undertaken by Central Universities, Kumar stated that new guidelines have been accepted by the institutions.

"Many CUs have adopted the guidelines of multiple entry and exit at the UG/PG level and are creating provisions for implementing the same. CUs have implemented the necessary changes in their ordinances to PG, UG, and UG-PG integrated programmes for multiple entrance-exit, permitting flexible entry and exit points by removing strict limits to facilitate new opportunities for lifetime learning enrolled for academic credits bank portal," Kumar said in a statement.

Central Universities have formulated skill enhancement courses comprising soft and technical skills for the all-round development of the learners, according to Kumar.

