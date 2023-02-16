UGC urges HEIs to take part in ICAR graduate income index survey

Representational image |

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged higher educational institutions to take the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR) graduate income index survey, the last date for which is March 15, 2023.

The survey's aim is to strengthen and streamline higher education in agriculture with graduates completing one-year post undergraduation in non-agriculture fields and currently working for any organisation being eligible to fill the survey.

"We request your support to promote the graduate income index (GII) by circulating this letter to universities and colleges offering UGC-approved four-year degree programmes such as BTech/BE/BPharm/HMCT, except agri and allied courses," said the notice by UGC.

By introducing the income index as part of the National Agricultural Higher Educational Project (NAHEP) project, ICAR will build an alumni database. In 2017, NAHEP was established with financial support from the World Bank. The project's overarching goal is to create tools and resources to promote infrastructural, faculty, and student progress.