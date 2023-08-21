 UGC Team Likely To Visit Jadavpur University Next Week
UGC Team Likely To Visit Jadavpur University Next Week

A team of anti-ragging cell of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to arrive here next week to probe the August 10 ragging-related death at Jadavpur University.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Jadavpur University |

Kolkata: A team of anti-ragging cell of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to arrive here next week to probe the August 10 ragging-related death at Jadavpur University.

Giving a hint on this count on Monday, Union minister of education, skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said the state government must take the full responsibility of that unfortunate incident as the state administration had been silent so far in arresting the menace of ragging within the university campuses.

“JU did not adopt any step to implement the anti-ragging guidelines set by UGC. The state government remained silent even after clear instructions from the court on this count. How could outsiders have a free entry within the JU campus? Why did not the police take any action on this count? The state government now cannot shy away from its responsibility. There is no requirement for any new anti- ragging law. What is required is the implementation of the existing guidelines on this count,” Pradhan said.

The UGC team was supposed to come to the university last week only. But it did not happen. In the meantime, the JU authorities have given two reports to the commission on the latter’s inquiries on steps taken by the JU authorities to prevent ragging within the campus.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Human Right Commission summoned the dean of students of JU Rajat Roy at the commission office on Monday to question him on actions taken by him after receiving the news of the death of the fresher.

The newly-appointed interim vice- chancellor Buddhadeb Sau has also called a meeting of the anti- ragging committee of the university on Monday and asked all departmental heads to be present there. The meeting is scheduled to start at 2 P.M.

JU insiders said that the Monday’s meeting might discuss the steps needed to be taken to arrest the events of ragging and harassment of the fresher or the first- year students. The progress regarding separating the students’ hostel for the fresh or first- year students will also be discussed.

Read Also
Jadavpur University: Kolkata Cops Question Accused In The Student Death Case
article-image

