UGC Orders HEIs To Upload Examination Year 2025 Academic Records On NAD-ABC Platform By June 30

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher education institutions (HEIs) and credit-awarding institutions across the country to upload students' academic records for the Examination Year 2025 on the National Academic Depository (NAD) and Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform by June 30, 2026.

In a notice issued to universities and colleges, the UGC reiterated the importance of timely uploading of academic records and credit data to support the implementation of the Academic Bank of Credits framework envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Deadline fixed for examination year 2025 records

According to the notice, institutions must upload marksheets, grade sheets, and corresponding credit data related to Examination Year 2025 on the NAD-ABC platform no later than June 30, 2026.

The UGC clarified that the deadline will be treated as final. Once the upload window closes after June 30, no fresh academic records for Examination Year 2025 will be accepted on the platform.

However, institutions may be allowed to make corrections or modifications to records that have already been uploaded, but only in exceptional circumstances and in accordance with the prescribed procedures of the NAD-ABC system.

Why the upload is important

The Academic Bank of Credits is one of the key reforms introduced under the National Education Policy 2020. The system is designed to support flexible learning pathways by allowing students to accumulate, transfer, and redeem academic credits earned from different institutions.

Officials said that timely uploading of academic records ensures that students can access various services under the ABC framework without delays.

The UGC noted that integrating academic records with APAAR IDs will help facilitate:

Seamless credit accumulation

Credit transfer between institutions

Credit redemption

Multiple entry and exit options

Student-centric academic services

The move is aimed at strengthening the country's credit-based higher education system and supporting lifelong learning opportunities.

Fresh uploads not allowed after June 30

According to the communication, institutions that fail to upload records within the stipulated timeline may not get another opportunity to submit fresh records for Examination Year 2025.

However, the UGC clarified that corrections or modifications to records already uploaded may be permitted in exceptional circumstances, subject to the rules and procedures prescribed under the NAD-ABC system.

Institutions asked to review progress

UGC has advised all higher education institutions to immediately review the status of record uploads and ensure that all pending academic data is uploaded before the deadline.

The directive follows earlier communications issued by the Department of Higher Education regarding the implementation of the Academic Bank of Credits and comes as the government continues to expand the digital infrastructure supporting higher education reforms under NEP 2020.

With the June 30 deadline approaching, universities and colleges have been urged to complete the process on priority to ensure that students' academic records are securely available on the national digital repository and linked to the ABC ecosystem.