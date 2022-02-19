UGC-Net results out, candidate asks to rename the exam 'Competitive'

University Grants Commission has declared the results for UGC-NET, also known as The National Eligibility Exam, on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates, who long waited for the UGC-NET results to be declared, are highly relieved. While the National Testing Agency has brought ease to the vast number of candidates, some are creating a scene on Twitter. Some wrote that the delay in a digital exam only shows how poorly a digital university will be managed. Others hinted at renaming the National Testing Agency name.

Bejoy Sebastian, a user on Twitter, wrote, "Happy to let you all know that I've managed to clear the UGC's National Eligibility Test (NET) in International and Area Studies, thereby qualifying myself to teach discipline in Indian higher education institutions. The results were announced a while ago by the NTA." (SIC)

Pointing at indiscipline, another Twitter user, Abhishek Rituraj, tagged the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and wrote, "When will you declare the results? Now? What kind of irresponsibility is this?

Similarly, Sana Khan on Twitter wrote about the delay in results and how it would affect careers

"We are now in the digital era where everything works digitally. Even exams. Then why such laziness? That too in digital mode?" she wrote.

While some have written their concerns over the indiscipline, some ask NTA to rename itself.

A user, name unmentioned under the conditions of anonymity, wrote, "Does UGC value its words? Please ask NTA to change its name to Non-Trustable Agency."

Shen B, on Twitter, wrote, "Just saw the result of @ugc_india Net exam. Just to let everyone know, I had to appear for a subject that I had very little knowledge of because mine wasn’t on the list. This is not an eligibility exam but a competitive one. Please rename it." (SIC

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:49 PM IST