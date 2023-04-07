UGC NET result 2023 to release today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Steps to check

UGC NET result 2023 | Pixabay

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET Result 2023 today.

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2022 Session are eagerly waiting for results to be declared.

Candidates can check the final answer key on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The entrance test was held for 83 subjects in five phases between February 21 and March 16, a total of 8,34,537 candidates took the test.

Provisional answer key was issued on March 23 and, the final provisional answer key has been released by the NTA yesterday, April 6. The final answer key was released after NTA closed the objection window against the provisional answer key.

UGC NET December 2022 Exams were held from February 21, 2023, to March 16, 2023.

The exams were conducted in five phases. Provisional answer key was issued on March 23. Candidates will be able to check their UGC NET result and scorecards using application number and date of birth.

Steps to Check Result for UGC NET Result 2023:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the “Download UGC NET December 2022 Result” link

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download result and keep a printout for future reference.