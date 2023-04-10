 UGC NET result 2023 to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Latest updates here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET result 2023 to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Latest updates here

UGC NET result 2023 to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Latest updates here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET December 2022 results soon on the offcial site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in. Candidates can check their scorecards using application number and date of birth.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates | Representational pic

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET December 2022 results soon on the offcial site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in.

Candidates can check their scorecards using application number and date of birth.

The final provisional answer key has been issued on the UGC NET website.

The entrance test was held in 5 phases, for 83 subjects, from February 21 to March 16. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in it.

Read Also
NEET 2023 application edit window closing today, check details
article-image

UGC NET 2023 results: June registration begins soon

The online registration process for the June 2023 cycle of UGC NET 2023 will begin soon after UGC NET December 2022 Results are declared.

UGC NET 2023: Steps to check result

  • Visit the UGC NET official websites at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • On the homepage, look for the result link

  • Key in your log in credintials

  • Check the result and take the print for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET result 2023 to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Latest updates here

UGC NET result 2023 to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Latest updates here

Phone manufacturing companies to add 150k jobs in India; Global Shift to go beyond China

Phone manufacturing companies to add 150k jobs in India; Global Shift to go beyond China

Delhi: UGC, AICTE issue warning against universities in Pakistan, fake varsities

Delhi: UGC, AICTE issue warning against universities in Pakistan, fake varsities

Indeed says Portfolio Manager, Risk Manager amongst top paid jobs in BFSI sector

Indeed says Portfolio Manager, Risk Manager amongst top paid jobs in BFSI sector

Cornell students demand trigger warnings before 'traumatising' lectures; here's what happened next

Cornell students demand trigger warnings before 'traumatising' lectures; here's what happened next