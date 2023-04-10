UGC NET result 2023 to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Latest updates here

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET December 2022 results soon on the offcial site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in.
Candidates can check their scorecards using application number and date of birth.
The final provisional answer key has been issued on the UGC NET website.
The entrance test was held in 5 phases, for 83 subjects, from February 21 to March 16. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in it.
UGC NET 2023 results: June registration begins soon
The online registration process for the June 2023 cycle of UGC NET 2023 will begin soon after UGC NET December 2022 Results are declared.
UGC NET 2023: Steps to check result
Visit the UGC NET official websites at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, look for the result link
Key in your log in credintials
Check the result and take the print for future reference.
