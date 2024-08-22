UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'

Representational image

The UGC NET June 2024 re-test started on August 21, 2024. This exam is being conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

In the latest news, the exam that was supposed to be held at Dr. Ghanshyam Singh College of Education in Varanasi, on August 21, has been cancelled by the National Testing Agency. The exam was cancelled due to technical issues. A new exam date will be announced by the agency soon.

"Due to technical glitches occurred during the examination process at Dr. Ghanshyam Singh College of Education, Varanasi of UGC - NET June 2024 (Rescheduled), examination held on 21.08.2024 (Shift - II) in CBT mode could not be conducted," read the notice.

"NTA has decided to re-conduct the examination of all the candidates allotted to this Centre on 21.08.2024 in shift – II. The date, time and venue of exam will be notified by NTA through a separate Public Notice in this regard. Candidates are also advised to visit the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates. For any clarification related to UGC – NET June 2024, the candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in," it added.

According to the official notice, the retest will take place in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Medium of Question Paper

(i) All question types, with the exception of language papers, will only be available in Hindi and English.

(ii) The question paper will be sent to the applicant in the language they choose on the application.

(iii) Applicants must respond in the format specified by the option they selected on the application form.

(iv) Should there be any uncertainty regarding the translation or structure of a question in the exam, the English version will be considered definitive, and the NTA's judgment will be final in this regard.

Marking Scheme

(A) Every question has two marks.

(a) For each accurate response, the candidate will receive two marks.

(c) A wrong answer does not carry a failing grade.

(d) No marks will be awarded for questions that are left unanswered, unattempted, or marked for review.

(e) The candidates are required to choose the one option that correctly answers the question.

(f) In case a question has errors, candidates who attempt it will get marks for it.