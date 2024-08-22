 UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'

UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'

The UGC NET June 2024, scheduled at Dr. Ghanshyam Singh College of Education in Varanasi on August 21, was cancelled due to technical issues. A new date is awaited.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

The UGC NET June 2024 re-test started on August 21, 2024. This exam is being conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

In the latest news, the exam that was supposed to be held at Dr. Ghanshyam Singh College of Education in Varanasi, on August 21, has been cancelled by the National Testing Agency. The exam was cancelled due to technical issues. A new exam date will be announced by the agency soon.

"Due to technical glitches occurred during the examination process at Dr. Ghanshyam Singh College of Education, Varanasi of UGC - NET June 2024 (Rescheduled), examination held on 21.08.2024 (Shift - II) in CBT mode could not be conducted," read the notice.

"NTA has decided to re-conduct the examination of all the candidates allotted to this Centre on 21.08.2024 in shift – II. The date, time and venue of exam will be notified by NTA through a separate Public Notice in this regard. Candidates are also advised to visit the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates. For any clarification related to UGC – NET June 2024, the candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in," it added.

FPJ Shorts
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena THANKS Amitabh Bachchan For Helping Her In Brain Tumour Treatment, Actor Says, 'Maine Nahi Ki' (Video)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena THANKS Amitabh Bachchan For Helping Her In Brain Tumour Treatment, Actor Says, 'Maine Nahi Ki' (Video)
Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Recount The Trauma Of Sexual Assault As 'Yellow Shirt Guy' Roams Freely
Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Recount The Trauma Of Sexual Assault As 'Yellow Shirt Guy' Roams Freely
UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'
UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'
UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28
UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28

According to the official notice, the retest will take place in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Read Also
APPSC Group 1 Mains Exams Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon!
article-image

Medium of Question Paper

(i) All question types, with the exception of language papers, will only be available in Hindi and English.

(ii) The question paper will be sent to the applicant in the language they choose on the application.

(iii) Applicants must respond in the format specified by the option they selected on the application form.

(iv) Should there be any uncertainty regarding the translation or structure of a question in the exam, the English version will be considered definitive, and the NTA's judgment will be final in this regard.

Read Also
NEET PG Result 2024: When Will NBEMS Release NEET Medical Exam Results? Direct Link To Download...
article-image

Marking Scheme

(A) Every question has two marks.

(a) For each accurate response, the candidate will receive two marks.

(c) A wrong answer does not carry a failing grade.

(d) No marks will be awarded for questions that are left unanswered, unattempted, or marked for review.

(e) The candidates are required to choose the one option that correctly answers the question.

(f) In case a question has errors, candidates who attempt it will get marks for it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Recount The Trauma Of Sexual Assault As 'Yellow Shirt Guy' Roams...

Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Recount The Trauma Of Sexual Assault As 'Yellow Shirt Guy' Roams...

UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'

UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'

UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28

UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Ends On August 23

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Ends On August 23

NEET PG Result 2024: When Will NBEMS Release NEET Medical Exam Results? Direct Link To Download...

NEET PG Result 2024: When Will NBEMS Release NEET Medical Exam Results? Direct Link To Download...