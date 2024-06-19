UGC NET June 2024 Exam Records 81% Attendance, NTA Reports

Representational image | Image Credit: PTI (Representative)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the June session of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024, recording an impressive 81% attendance. A total of 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the exam held on June 18, across 1,205 examination centres in 317 cities nationwide.

This year’s examination saw a significant registration figure, with 11,21,225 students enrolled for the OMR-based exam. Among them were 6,35,587 females, 4,85,579 males, and 59 third gender candidates. Compared to last year’s numbers, which recorded 9,45,872 registrations and a 73.6% overall attendance, this marks a notable increase in participation.

NTA conducted the UGC NET exam in offline mode, organized in two shifts covering 83 subjects. The detailed shift-wise statistics for registered and appearing candidates are as follows:

- Shift 1: Registered - 5,80,833, Appeared - 4,73,484

- Shift 2: Registered - 5,40,392, Appeared - 4,35,096

- Total: Registered - 11,21,225, Appeared - 9,08,580

In an official statement, NTA highlighted the successful execution of the exam, crediting the efforts of City Coordinators, Centre Superintendents, Observers, and their own officials and staff for ensuring smooth conduct across all centres.

The UGC introduced a new provision for candidates of Four Year UG Programmes, allowing them opportunities for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and admission to PhD only,’ beginning from this academic year. The exam, conducted biannually, now caters to three categories: (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as assistant professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as assistant professor and admission to PhD’, and (iii) ‘admission to PhD only’.

Candidates and stakeholders can find further updates and detailed information on the official NTA website and related platforms.