 UGC NET June 2023 registration process closes today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET June 2023 registration process closes today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

After the application process ends, a window to make select corrections to application forms will be given from June 2 to 3 (11:50 pm).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
UGC NET June 2023 registration process | Representative image

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2023 edition today, May 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on ugcnet.nta.nic.in up to 5 pm.

NTA will issue UGC NET exam city slips in the first week of June and admit cards will be released in the second week.

UGC NET June 2023 exam dates are between June 13 and 22. The subject/paper-wise detailed schedule will be shared later.

Application Fee

  • The application fee is ₹1,150 for general/unreserved category candidates

  • For General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, it is ₹600

  • For SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates, the exam fee is ₹325

Direct link to apply

Steps to fill UGC NET June 2023 application form ?

  • The official website may be accessed at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on "Application for UGC NET June 2023"

  • On a new tab for sign-up or login use your mobile number or email to apply for the online registration process.

  • Submit the form.

  • Take a print out for future use.

