 UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key To Be OUT Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET provisional answer key will be available on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key | Representative image

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET Answer Key 2023. The University Grants Commission, UGC NET provisional answer key will be available on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Phase 2 examination was conducted on June 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2023.

The Chairman of the UGC in a tweet said, "For CUET UG 2023, the NTA will soon announce the dates for answer key challenge. The candidates, who are unsatisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable fee. For the NTA announcement on the answer key challenge, please visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in."

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Soon? Here's What UGC Chief Has To Say
article-image

The objection window will also open along with the release of provisional answer key. The Agency will provide a duration of 2-3 days to raise objections against the answer key. Candidates will have to make a payment of a required amount as processing fees for each question the objection is raised.

Once the objection window closes, the result will be declared along with the final answer key. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

Steps to download provisional answer key UGC NET Answer Key 2023:

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

  • Enter the login details and click on submit.

  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the answer key and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

