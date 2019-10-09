UGC NET December 2019 registration process ends today; apply at ntanet.nic.in

The online application process for UGC NET December 2019 examination will end today. According to the official notification, the online application process for the Eligibility Test would end on October 9, 2019. Candidates who are planning to appear in the exam and are yet to apply can visit www.nta.ac.in to complete the online application process.

The online registration process that started on September 9, 2019, will come to an end on October 9, 2019. The UGC NET 2019 admit cards will be issued on November 9, 2019. The December 2019 exam for UGC NET will be held from December 2 to 6, 2019. The NTA UGC NET 2019 December Result will be declared on December 31, 2019.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2019 December Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab saying "Fill Online Application Form"

Step 3: Click on "new registration" under the "new candidate registration" block

Step 4: An information bulletin will appear on the screen. Read it and click on the tab saying "Click here to Proceed".

Step 5: Fill the registration form and submit

Step 6: Upload necessary documents required to support your application

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Save a copy of the filled-out application and submit it after verifying all the details