UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA Provisional Key Issue Delayed; Check Updates At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing GSnecy (NTA) is most likely to issue the UGC NET June 2023 answer keys today, i.e., July 6. Therefore, candidates can check the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the UGC NET answer key. Candidates will not need to log in through their credentials to check the answer key.

According to a UGC official, the testing agency has already submitted the UGC NET June 2023 answer key to NIC, but due to technical problems, the answer keys are not getting uploaded. Candidates can expect the UGC NET June 2023 provisional answer key very soon.

Steps to download UGC NET 2023 answer key:

1. Go to the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the answer key link.

3. From the next window, download UGC NET June 2023 answer key

UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key: Marking Scheme

1. Each question will carry two marks.

2. For each correct response in UGC NET 2023 June exam, candidates will be awarded two marks.

3. There will not be any negative marking for incorrect responses marked in UGC NET 2023.

4. No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions.

Moreover, NTA is likely to allow the candidates to raise objections against the UGC NET 2023 June provisional answer key.