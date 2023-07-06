 UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA Provisional Key Issue Delayed; Check Updates At ugcnet.nta.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA Provisional Key Issue Delayed; Check Updates At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA Provisional Key Issue Delayed; Check Updates At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates will have no need to log in through their credentials to check the answer key.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
NTA is likely to allow the candidates to raise objections against the UGC NET 2023 June provisional answer key. |

The National Testing GSnecy (NTA) is most likely to issue the UGC NET June 2023 answer keys today, i.e., July 6. Therefore, candidates can check the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the UGC NET answer key. Candidates will not need to log in through their credentials to check the answer key.

According to a UGC official, the testing agency has already submitted the UGC NET June 2023 answer key to NIC, but due to technical problems, the answer keys are not getting uploaded. Candidates can expect the UGC NET June 2023 provisional answer key very soon.

Steps to download UGC NET 2023 answer key:

1. Go to the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the answer key link.

3. From the next window, download UGC NET June 2023 answer key

UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key: Marking Scheme

1. Each question will carry two marks.

2. For each correct response in UGC NET 2023 June exam, candidates will be awarded two marks.

3. There will not be any negative marking for incorrect responses marked in UGC NET 2023.

4. No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions.

Moreover, NTA is likely to allow the candidates to raise objections against the UGC NET 2023 June provisional answer key.

Read Also
SC Seeks Centre, IGNOU's Views on UGC Plea About Regulating Distance Education Programmes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

ICAI Announces Dates For Foundation, Intermediate And Exams

ICAI Announces Dates For Foundation, Intermediate And Exams

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA Provisional Key Issue Delayed; Check Updates At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA Provisional Key Issue Delayed; Check Updates At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Several Schools And Colleges Closed Today In Southern India Due To Rains

Several Schools And Colleges Closed Today In Southern India Due To Rains

Assam Down Town University (AdtU) Brings New Standards In Education And Innovation

Assam Down Town University (AdtU) Brings New Standards In Education And Innovation

Odisha: SAMS +2 Admission Merit List To Be Released Today At samsodisha.gov.in; Details Here

Odisha: SAMS +2 Admission Merit List To Be Released Today At samsodisha.gov.in; Details Here