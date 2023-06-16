 UGC NET Admit Cards For Phase 2 Exams Released: Here's Direct Link To Download
The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 (5 Subjects) is scheduled to be conducted from February 28, March 1, and 2.

Friday, June 16, 2023
UGC NET Admit Cards For Phase 2 Exams Released: Here's Direct Link To Download | Representative Image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022 Phase II on Friday. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 (5 Subjects) is scheduled to be conducted at different centres throughout the country from February 28, March 1, and 2. The exam city intimation slip has already been released.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Steps to download UGC NET Phase 2 admit card:

  1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on UGC NET December 2022 Phase 2 admit card link

  3. Key in your Application No. and Date of Birth and submit

  4. The UGC NET admit card will appear on screen

  5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UGC NET Phase 2 admit card 2023.

