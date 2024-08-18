UGC NET 2024: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Timings; All You Need To Know Before Exam!

UGC NET 2024: The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Entrance Test (NET) 2024 is all set to begin on August 21, 2024. The exam will be conducted in different shifts and at various centres until September 4, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET in June 2024 a computer-based testing (CBT) format. The retest will be held in two shifts, the first one will be from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm, according to the official announcement.

Medium of Question Paper

(i) The medium of the question paper will be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

(ii) The candidate will receive the question paper in the language that they opted for while filing the application form.

(iii) Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per the option exercised in the Application Form.

(iv) In case of any ambiguity in translation/construction of a question in the exam, its English version shall be treated as final and the decision of NTA shall be final in this regard.

Marking Scheme

(A) There are two marks for each question.

(b) The candidate will receive two marks for each correct response.

(c) An incorrect response does not result in a negative mark.

(d) Questions that remain unanswered, unattempted, or marked for review will not receive any marks.

(e) The candidates have to select the one option out of the given choices that is the correct answer to the question.

(f) Only candidates who have attempted the question and selected one of the correct answers will receive credit if a question is determined to be inaccurate, unclear, or to have multiple correct answers.

(g) In case if the question in the paper is printed incorrect or has any mistakes, candidates who have attempted it will get marks for it. Since the marks for each question is 2, candidates will receive 2 marks for each question in this case as well. Since there is no negative marking, the candidate needs to choose the most appropriate option as the correct answer.

Items to be brought to the Examination Centre

The following items must be brought to the exam centre by candidates:

Admit Card

Pan Card

Passport Size Photo (the identical one that was uploaded on the online application form)

Application Form Copy