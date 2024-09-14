UGC NET 2024: Objection Window Extended Till September 14

UGC NET 2024 |

The UGC NET 2024 Answer Key objection window has been extended by the National Testing Agency, or NTA, until today September 14, 2024, at 11:50 p.m. Candidates may object to the answer key by visiting ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the NTA UGC's official website.

The objection window has been extended, and today, September 14, 2024, has been added to the deadline for paying the processing fee. To offer applicants additional opportunity to evaluate the answer key and submit concerns, the initial deadline of September 13 has been rescheduled to September 14.

The group of subject matter experts will validate the challenges put up by the aspirants. The Agency will update the answer key if the challenge is determined to be accurate. On the basis of the updated Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and announced.

Application Fees

The cost of filing an objection against the answer key is ₹200/-for each question that is contested.

Applicants can pay the processing fee with a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI payment method if they wish to object to the answer key. Without payment of the processing fee, no challenge will be considered, and challenges submitted in any other way won't be accepted.

How to raise objection?

-Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website of UGC NET.

-On the front page, click the link for the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 objection window.

-Candidates will need to log in to the account on a new page that opens.

-There will be a screen presentation of the answer key.

-After that, review the answer key and choose the response for which you wish to file a complaint.

-Pay the processing cost and upload the necessary supporting documentation.

-To download the confirmation page, click the submit button.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.