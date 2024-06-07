UGC NET 2024 Intimation City Slip Out, Exam On June 18 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

On June 7, 2024, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, released the city notification slip for the UGC NET June Exam 2024. Candidates who wish to take the June UGC NET exam can obtain the allocation city slip by visiting ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official UGC NET website.



Candidates must visit the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 07 June 2024 to verify or obtain their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET June 2024, using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

How to download?

-Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website of UGC NET.

-Go to the home page and select the UGC NET June Exam 2024 city intimation slip link.

-Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.

-When you hit submit, the city notification slip will show up.

-Examine the notification slip from the city and save the document.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Exam Pattern

The OMR format will be used for the UGC NET 2024 exam. There will be two shifts for the exam. There will be two shifts: one from 3 PM to 6 PM and the other from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The exam will be administered in both Hindi and English, with the exception of language-specific papers. Since it cannot be altered afterward, candidates should indicate their chosen language throughout the application process. Every right response will earn you two marks. Negative points won't be awarded for incorrect or unanswered questions, though.

UGC-NET 2024

The UGC-NET June 2024 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to 83 topics on June 18, 2024, at various centres across the nation using the OMR (Pen and Paper) format. Candidates can visit the UGC NET official website for additional pertinent information.