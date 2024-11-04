UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The UGC NET December session announcement 2024 will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The date and time of the UGC NET 2024 notification release have not yet been updated. It is expected to be released soon, though. Last year, for the December session, the notification was made available on September 30, 2023.

Details concerning the UGC NET test, such as eligibility requirements, crucial dates, the application procedure, admit card, exam pattern, curriculum, subjects, etc., are included in the UGC NET 2024 Dec Notification.

UGC NET exam dates for the December session in past years:

2023: December 6 to December 14

2022: February 21, 22, 23, and 24

2021: December 1, 3, 4, and 5

2020: November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, and 30

How to download UGC NET December 2024 notification:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the public notices section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the December Information Brochure from UGC NET.

Step 4: It will show up on the updated screen.

Step 5: Examine and save the PDF for future references.

About UGC NET exam

The UGC NET exam is administered twice a year. Exams for the first and second sessions are held in June and December, respectively. This test is used to evaluate applicants for junior research fellowships and assistant professor positions in colleges and institutions. Candidates should visit the portal to learn more about this exam.