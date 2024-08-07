UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip, Admit Cards To Be Released At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Updates Inside!

UGC NET 2024 | NTA

UGC NET 2024: The UGC-NET June 2024 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 83 subjects using computer-based testing (CBT) mode between August 21, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

The official notice states that the UGC NET retest will be held at many exam centres. The UGC NET exam will be offered in two shifts: the first shift will run from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eighty-three subjects will be included in the exam's Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

The test city slip and admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam will be made available soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Examinees will be able to obtain the city slips from the official exam website as soon as the NTA makes them available. As a guide, candidates might review the steps below.

How can I get my city notification slip?



Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website.



Step 2: Type in your login information.



Step 3: Locate the link to the city notification slip.



Step 4: Examine the specifics



Step 5: Store a duplicate for later use.

As they become available, candidates who plan to take the exam can download them from ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the exam's official website. In order to download their UGC NET admit cards and exam city slips, candidates must provide their application number and date of birth.

How to download your admit card?



Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official test website.



Step 2: Create an account and obtain login information.



Step 3: Select the link for the available admit card on the homepage.



Step 4: Enter the information requested on the portal.



Step 5: Your screen will now display your appropriate admit card.



Step 6: Carefully review the details



Step 7: Download and save the copy for later use.



This exam is being conducted for three purposes:

(i) Appointment as Assistant Professor and award of Junior Research Fellowship

(ii) Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

(iii) Admission to Ph.D. only

UGC NET Details

The National Eligibility Test, or NET, is administered twice a year by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine a candidate's eligibility for junior research fellowships and assistant professor positions at Indian universities and colleges.