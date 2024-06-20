 UGC NET 2024 Cancelled: NSUI Members Detained For Protesting Outside Education Minister's House
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET 2024 Cancelled: NSUI Members Detained For Protesting Outside Education Minister's House

UGC NET 2024 Cancelled: NSUI Members Detained For Protesting Outside Education Minister's House

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) led by its national president Varun Choudhary gathered outside Pradhan's residence and demanded a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a probe into the alleged incidents of paper leak.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
X

Mumbai: Several members of the Congress-affiliated NSUI were on Thursday detained while protesting outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence here against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination. The Union education ministry late on Wednesday night ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam's integrity being compromise.

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) led by its national president Varun Choudhary gathered outside Pradhan's residence and demanded a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a probe into the alleged incidents of paper leak. The student leaders were seen raising slogans against the alleged corruption in the NTA and the perceived inaction by the education minister.

In a symbolic display of corruption, Choudhary flung a bag full of counterfeit currency in the air and demanded an urgent probe into the matter. The protesters also demanded an investigation into the irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET 2024 Cancelled: NSUI Members Detained For Protesting Outside Education Minister's House

UGC NET 2024 Cancelled: NSUI Members Detained For Protesting Outside Education Minister's House

SC Seeks Answers From Centre & NTA As NEET-UG 2024 Exam Cancellation Petitions Gain Traction

SC Seeks Answers From Centre & NTA As NEET-UG 2024 Exam Cancellation Petitions Gain Traction

NEET UG 2024 Re-Exam Admit Card OUT; 1,563 Students To Appear, Check Time & Other Details

NEET UG 2024 Re-Exam Admit Card OUT; 1,563 Students To Appear, Check Time & Other Details

'Leaked NEET Paper A Day Before' Four Arrested In Bihar Confess To Exam Paper Leak In NEET UG-2024

'Leaked NEET Paper A Day Before' Four Arrested In Bihar Confess To Exam Paper Leak In NEET UG-2024

'Dummy Game Exposed' Rajasthan Teacher Couple Slammed with ₹9 Cr Fine For 25-Year Of School...

'Dummy Game Exposed' Rajasthan Teacher Couple Slammed with ₹9 Cr Fine For 25-Year Of School...