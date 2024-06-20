UGC NET 2024 Cancelled: NSUI Members Detained For Protesting Outside Education Minister's House

X

Mumbai: Several members of the Congress-affiliated NSUI were on Thursday detained while protesting outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence here against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination. The Union education ministry late on Wednesday night ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam's integrity being compromise.

NSUI workers held a protest outside the house of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for paper leaks in the NEET exam and UGC-NET exam conducted by the NTA. pic.twitter.com/paiwtmJieL — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) June 20, 2024

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) led by its national president Varun Choudhary gathered outside Pradhan's residence and demanded a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a probe into the alleged incidents of paper leak. The student leaders were seen raising slogans against the alleged corruption in the NTA and the perceived inaction by the education minister.

In a symbolic display of corruption, Choudhary flung a bag full of counterfeit currency in the air and demanded an urgent probe into the matter. The protesters also demanded an investigation into the irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.