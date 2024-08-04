UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards, City Intimation Slips Awaited; All Details Inside

Official Website | NTA

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam city slip and the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam. The June session of UGC NET 2024 will run from August 21 to September 4.

Once released, candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download them from the exam's official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to download their UGC NET admit cards and exam city slips.

The NTA UGC NET 2024 exam was originally scheduled to take place in two sessions on June 18 using pen and paper. However, on June 19, the exam was cancelled because the agency thought there might have been a paper leak. It was found that the paper had been distributed on the dark web two days before the exam.

Candidates can follow the below steps to download their admit card once it is released by the NTA.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Open the official exam website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Register yourself and generate login credentials

Step 3: On the homepage, click on available admit card link

Step 4: Enter your details mentioned on the portal

Step 5: Your respective admit card will now open on your screen

Step 6: Check the details carefully

Step 7: Save and download the copy for future use.

Once the NTA releases the exam city slips, candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download them from the exam's official website. Candidates can take a look at the below steps for reference.

How to download city intimation slip?

Step 1: Open the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Enter your login credentials

Step 3: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 4: Go through the details

Step 5: Save a copy for future use.

UGC NET Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the National Eligibility Test, or NET, twice a year to assess a candidate's eligibility for assistant professor jobs and junior research fellowships at Indian universities and colleges.

According to the official announcement, numerous exam centres will host the UGC NET retest between August 21 and September 4, 2024. There will be two shifts for the UGC NET test: the second shift will run from 3 to 6 p.m., while the first shift will run from 9 am to 12 noon. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) format of the exam will cover 83 subjects. The 2024 UGC NET reexamination date was recently made public.