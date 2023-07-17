UGC NET 2023 Results To Be Released By Mid-August

UGC NET 2023 Results To Be OUT By Mid-August | Representational Pic

The University Grant Commission can declare the results of the National Eligibility Test 2023 (UGC-NET 2023), according to an earlier tweet by the UGC Chief. The UGC however have not given any official confirmation about the date and timing of the announcement. According to some media reports the results can most likely to be out around August 10 and 15.

The UGC NET 2023 results will be announced by the NTA in the second week of August, according to a tweet by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, "UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August," the UGC chairman tweeted earlier this month.

UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August. pic.twitter.com/JnmdloLyhx — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 4, 2023

On July 6, the official website issued the UGC NET 2023 answer key and response sheets for 83 topics. Candidates were then given the opportunity to submit their online objections to the solution key. After taking into account the candidates’ concerns, NTA will announce the final UGC NET 2023 answer key and results. Once the final answer keys are made public, NTA will not consider any concerns or challenges.

A total of 6,39,069 applicants registered this year for the NTA UGC NET 2023 June Session this year across 181 Indian cities. The test was carried out in two stages over the course of nine days and 18 shifts.

Phases 1 and 2 were carried out between June 13 - June 17 and June 19 - June 22, respectively. The UGC NET, conducted biannually in June and December, opens doors for qualified applicants to assistant professorship and junior research fellowship (JRF) in universities and higher education institutions nationwide.