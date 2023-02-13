UGC NET 2023: NTA releases exam city intimation slip at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

e-Paper Get App
NTA had previously announced the subject-wise schedule and exam dates for phase 1 exams, which will be held on February 21, 22, 23, and 24.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Image Credit: PTI (Representative)
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET exam city intimation slip at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Students can download the same from the website.

UGC NET phase 1 subject-wise schedule has been released for 57 subjects. The UGC NET admit card for the December session will be released in February 2023 second week.

Here's how to download UGC NET exam city intimation slip:

Go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the download link available for exam city slip

Enter registration number, date of birth, and security code

UGC NET city slip will be available on the screen

Download, take a printout, use it for future use

