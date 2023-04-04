UGC NET 2023: NTA expected to declare December results soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2022 | Representational Pic

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET December 2022 exam result soon. The UGC NET December 2022 cycle was held from February 21, 2023, to March 16, 2023, and the results are expected to be released any time this week on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in five shifts across the country. NTA recently uploaded provisional answer key along with question papers and responses on candidate's login portal.

NTA will prepare the final answer key after reviewing feedback from candidates, the changes will be reflected in the final key.

Steps to check the UGC NET Result 2023 :

Go to the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the "UGC NET Result 2023 for December Cycle" link on the homepage and click on it.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Click on the "Submit" button.

The UGC NET Result 2023 for the December cycle will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result, download and take a printout for future reference.