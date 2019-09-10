UGC NET 2019 NTA December 2019 register at nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2019 Exam Registration has begun at the official website of NTA (nta.nic.in). Candidate Can apply for the form from September 9, 2019, to October 9, 2019.

The Net exams are conducted to determine eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’. The Examination centres are located across the country from December 2, 2019, to December 6, 2019.

It will be a computer-based exam which will consist of two papers Paper I and II conducted in a single session. The Candidate must compulsorily appear for both the exam to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

NTA UGC-NET: Steps to Download

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application No.

Upload scanned images of Candidate's Photograph (between 10 kb - 200 kb) and Candidate's Signature (between 4 kb - 30 kb in JPG/JPEG format.

Make a payment of fee using SBI_MOPS and keep proof of fee paid

Print at least four printouts of Confirmation Page after successful payment of fees

All the 4 Steps can be done together or at separate times.