UGC makes new regulations for students' grievance redressal

University Grants Commission (UGC) | File Photo

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has brought out the UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023 in order to formulate an effective mechanism for students' grievance redressal.

University Grant Commission (UGC) Secretary, Manish R Joshi on Friday informed the Vice Chancellors/Principal of Universities/Colleges to take necessary measures to give wide publicity to the Regulations amongst the stakeholders and in particular the students’ community about Redressal of Grievances of Students Regulations, 2023.

UGC Secretary in a letter to VCs said, “It is brought to your kind attention that in its endeavor to formulate a simplified yet effective mechanism for students’ grievances Redressal, the UGC has brought out the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023. These regulations are notified in supersession of the University Grants Commission (Redress of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2019.”

“The new Regulations provide for the establishment of Students Grievances Redressal Committee(s) (SGRC) by all the Higher Education institutions (HEIs) and for the appointment of Ombudsperson (s) at the University level,” the letter read.

The secretary's letter further said that the detailed mechanism for the constitution of SGRCs, its composition, the appointment of the Ombudsperson, and other related details and the mechanism for the redressal of students’ grievances have been provided in the Regulations.

“Higher Education Institutions are requested to comply with the provisions of the Regulations and constitute the SGRC, preferably within 30 days of the notification of the Regulations” The letter added.

It also mentioned that the Universities are requested to appoint the Ombudsperson(s), as provided in the Regulations. at the earliest, preferably within 30 days of the notification of the Regulations.

“The Vice-Chancellors/Principals are requested to take necessary measures to give wide publicity to the Regulations amongst the stakeholders and in particular the students’ community,” says the letter.