UGC Fee Refund Policy: Students Are Now Eligible To Ask For A 100% Fee Refund

A deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as a processing fee for those who withdraw their admission by October 31 | File Photo UGC

Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the higher educational institutions (HEIs) to strictly adhere to the new refund policy for the academic year 2023-24. Following that, a 'punitive action' will be taken against the HEIs violation the provision of the UGC fee refund policy and also non-retention of original certificates.

As per the official notification, students will be allowed a full refund of fees if they cancel or withdraw their admission on or before September 30, whereas a deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as a processing fee for those who withdraw their admission by October 31.

Percentage Of Fees Refund:

100 percent: 15 days or more before the formally notified last date of admission.

90 percent: Less than 15 days before the formally notified last date of admission.

80 percent: 15 days or less after the formally notified last date of admission.

50 percent: 30 days or less, but more than 15 days after formally notified deadline of admission.

0 percent: More than 30 days after formally notified deadline of admission.

The provision on refund of fees and non-retention of original certificates has been made by the UGC to facilitate students in transferring their admissions from one institute to another.

In case any university or college neglects to refund the fees, students will have the option to submit complaints regarding such institutions through the online complaint redressal portal of UGC at samadhaan.ugc.ac.in