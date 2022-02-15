UGC Extends deadline for the stakeholders to draft Higher Education Qualification Framework

The deadline for sending feedback/suggestions on the Draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework (NHEQF) has been extended by the University Grants Commission (UGC) till February 21, 2022.

The commission has previously asked stakeholders for feedback and ideas on the draft by February 13, 2022.

"Feedback/suggestions should be sent on email: idonep2020@qmail.com," reads the circular issued by P.K. Thakur, Secretary In-charge of UGC.

The proposed framework was made public on January 31 as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:24 PM IST