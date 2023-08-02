 UGC Declares 20 Universities As 'Fake' And Unauthorized To Award Degrees
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared 20 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
UGC Declares 20 Universities As 'Fake' And Unauthorized To Award Degrees | Representative Image

Delhi has eight "fake" universities -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), according to the UGC.

Delhi has eight "fake" universities -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), according to the UGC.

Uttar Pradesh has four such universities - Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university); and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala also have "fake" universities, the UGC said.

article-image
