UGC committee to evaluate faculty appointments, PhDs in universities across India

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

During the 568th meeting of the University Grants Commission on April 24, 2023, the nodal body decided to set up a committee that will evaluate faculty appointments as well as Ph.D. degrees being awarded in higher education institutions. The Commission will be establishing a team to look into any violation of the regulations.

The committee, which has been established in order to address the appointment standards being violated over the years, will be meeting during regular intervals to choose institutions, faculty appointments and records of PhD degrees. UGC would also verify documents to ensure legitimacy of the appointments and degrees, as well as recommend appropriate actions in case of violations through the committee, according to chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

The two regulations, which will specify minimum eligibility criteria for appointment or promotion of teachers and award of PhD degree include:

Commission’s Regulation on Minimum Qualifications for the Appointment of Teachers as well as Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges with Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018.

and the Commission’s (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022.