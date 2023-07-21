UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar Confirms NET Result 2023 By July 26 or 27

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed that the Result of the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 will be Out by July 26 or 27. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will activate UGC NET result 2023 link on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change. pic.twitter.com/X5JlIyadYU — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 21, 2023

Marks Pattern:

Candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct answer and there will be no marks deduction for the wrong answers. Candidates will not get any marks for questions left unanswered, un-attempted or marked for review.

UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted in two phases. Phase 1 exams were held between June 13 and June 17 whereas phase 2 exams were held between June 19 and June 22.

The exams were conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the question papers included multiple-choice questions. A total of 6,39,069 candidates wrote the exam in 18 shifts in 181 cities.