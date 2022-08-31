UGC Chairman Jagadish Kumar to be temporary head of AICTE |

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar is appointed as the interim head of the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE). The UGC chairman will take charge as the head of the AICTE after the current chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe retires on Thursday, September 1.

As per Ministry of Education release, "While the appoinfinent of a regular Chairman, AICTE is under process, approval of Honourable Education Minister is conveyed to entrust the additional charge of Chairman, AICTE temporarily to Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar. Chairman, University Grants Commission till the appointment of a regular Chairman, AICTE or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

M Jagadesh Kumar was appointed as UGC Chairman on February 4. He was earlier the Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Prof Kumar is known for his works in areas of Nano-electronic Devices, Nanoscale Device modelling and simulation, Innovative Device Design and Power semiconductor devices. He is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences, India, and The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, India.

