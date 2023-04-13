UGC appeals for urgent reforms in universities to resolve student grievances

Representational image |

New Delhi: As part of the "University Grants Commission Redressal of Grievance of Students Regulations 2023," the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher education institutions to establish a students grievance redressal committee and name an ombudsperson within 30 days of the notification of regulations. The committee and ombudsperson will hear student complaints and address them in relation to things like admissions, fees, exams, scholarships, and harassment, among other things.

“It is brought to your kind attention that in its endeavor to formulate a simplified yet effective mechanism for students' grievances Redressal the UGC has brought out the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023. These regulations are notified in supersession of the University Grants Commission (Redress of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2019. The new Regulations provide for the establishment of Students Grievances Redressal Committee(s) (SGRC) by all the Higher Education lnstitutions (HEls) and for the appointment of Ombudsperson (s) at the University level,” said the official letter released by UGC.

According to UGC, the regulations will have specific procedures for formation, membership, the selection of an ombudsperson, and the handling of student complaints.

The committee will consist of the following, under the guidelines:

Chairperson: A professor

There are four professors or senior faculty members on the board.

A student representative who is chosen based on their performance in extracurricular activities, athletic prowess, or academic achievement.

At least one of the members or the chairperson must be a woman, and at least one must fall under the SC, ST, or OBC categories. According to the rules, the chairperson's, members', and special invitee's terms will each be for two years.

Additionally, the ombudsperson will have ten years of experience teaching at state, central, Institutions of National Importance, or judged to be universities, or they may be a retired vice chancellor, retired professor (who has served as dean or HOD), or a former district judge. The three-year appointment of the ombudsperson will come with a sitting fee.

