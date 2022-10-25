Uganda school fire kills 11 children, says police

Representative Image | Pixabay

An outbreak of fire at a school in a rural town not far from Kampala, the capital of Uganda, has claimed the lives of eleven children on Tuesday, said the police. The fire broke overnight at Mukono neighbourhood's Salaama School for the Blind, reported Reuters.

Education officials in the countries of East Africa are concerned about fire accidents at schools.

In separate instances in 2020, two dorms at a prestigious boarding school in Kampala were damaged, though no students were harmed. A boarding school near Kampala had also experienced a nocturnal fire outbreak in 2008 that claimed the lives of 19 students stated AP.