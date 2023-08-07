Udupi Washroom Video Case: Karnataka Govt. Hands Over Netrajyothi Paramedical College Case To CID

Representational Pic |

Udupi: In a recent development, the Karnataka State Government has transferred the case involving the disturbing washroom video incident at Netrajyothi Paramedical College to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Three Muslim female students had allegedly recorded the video of a Hindu girl in the college washroom on July 18. A suo moto police case in the connection was filed on July 26.

Following that, a recent tweet from Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah read "There is an allegation that video was filmed in the toilet of a private college in Udupi, and as this is a sensitive case, the case has been handed over to the CID for further investigation."

Key Details:

- The Udupi washroom video case, which has generated widespread concern, has been handed over to the CID for further investigation.

- The move aims to ensure an unbiased and comprehensive inquiry into the incident, maintaining the integrity of the investigative process.

The incident, which came to light recently, pertains to a distressing video that was circulated on social media, reportedly depicting inappropriate activities within the premises of Netrajyothi Paramedical College.

Authorities' Response

"The parents of the girl who has recorded the video are related to the PFI. We are seeing an anti-Hindu stance by the Congress government. They are favouring Jihadis and Governor has replied positively on the issue," BJP MLA Yaspal Suvarna told.

