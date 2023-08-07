 Udupi Washroom Video Case: Karnataka Govt. Hands Over Netrajyothi Paramedical College Case To CID
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUdupi Washroom Video Case: Karnataka Govt. Hands Over Netrajyothi Paramedical College Case To CID

Udupi Washroom Video Case: Karnataka Govt. Hands Over Netrajyothi Paramedical College Case To CID

Three Muslim female students had allegedly recorded the video of a Hindu girl in the college washroom on July 18. A suo moto police case in the connection was filed on July 26.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |

Udupi: In a recent development, the Karnataka State Government has transferred the case involving the disturbing washroom video incident at Netrajyothi Paramedical College to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Three Muslim female students had allegedly recorded the video of a Hindu girl in the college washroom on July 18. A suo moto police case in the connection was filed on July 26.

Following that, a recent tweet from Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah read "There is an allegation that video was filmed in the toilet of a private college in Udupi, and as this is a sensitive case, the case has been handed over to the CID for further investigation."

Key Details:

- The Udupi washroom video case, which has generated widespread concern, has been handed over to the CID for further investigation.

- The move aims to ensure an unbiased and comprehensive inquiry into the incident, maintaining the integrity of the investigative process.

The incident, which came to light recently, pertains to a distressing video that was circulated on social media, reportedly depicting inappropriate activities within the premises of Netrajyothi Paramedical College.

Authorities' Response

"The parents of the girl who has recorded the video are related to the PFI. We are seeing an anti-Hindu stance by the Congress government. They are favouring Jihadis and Governor has replied positively on the issue," BJP MLA Yaspal Suvarna told.

Read Also
Udupi Washroom Video Row: District Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To 3 Students Involved In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Udupi Washroom Video Case: Karnataka Govt. Hands Over Netrajyothi Paramedical College Case To CID

Udupi Washroom Video Case: Karnataka Govt. Hands Over Netrajyothi Paramedical College Case To CID

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Govt Decides On 58% Reservation In Educational Institutions

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Govt Decides On 58% Reservation In Educational Institutions

Gujarat Vidyapith Students Weave On Charkha In Campus To Protest Ban On Prayers

Gujarat Vidyapith Students Weave On Charkha In Campus To Protest Ban On Prayers

Ahmedabad Student Initiates AnthropoTeens Global Project For Environment Conservation

Ahmedabad Student Initiates AnthropoTeens Global Project For Environment Conservation

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 Announced - Check Live Updates At icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 Announced - Check Live Updates At icai.nic.in.