UCO Bank Opens Applications For 544 Apprentice Roles: Apply Online By July 16 | Representative Image

Applications are being accepted for apprentice roles at UCO Bank. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply online at ucobank.com, the bank's official website. The organisation's goal in this recruitment drive is to fill 544 positions. The application process opens on July 2, 2024, and closes on July 16, 2024.

Read Also NEET UG Row: 56 Top Scorers File Petition In SC To Oppose Exam Cancellation

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Read Also CBSE Releases Guidelines for 2024 Supplementary Exams and Practical Assessments

Eligibilty Criteria

1. Education

Graduate degree from a recognized university or institute approved by the Government of India. The result must be declared on or before 01.07.2024, and candidates must provide mark sheets and degree certificates when required.

2. Stipend

- Monthly stipend is Rs 15,000/- (including any subsidy from the Government of India).

- UCO Bank will pay Rs 10,500/- monthly to the apprentice's account.

- Government's share of Rs 4,500/- will be directly credited to the apprentice's bank account via DBT mode.

3. Language Proficiency

Candidates must be proficient in one of the local languages of the state they are applying for. This includes reading, writing, speaking, and understanding. A language proficiency test will be conducted during the document verification process. Candidates who provide a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/certificate showing they studied the local language are exempt from the test.

4. Benefits

Apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances or benefits.

Read Also NEET PG Revised Date Announced: Exams To Be Held On August 11

Mode of Selection

Selection will be done through Screening and Personal interview of the shortlisted candidates at Bank„s sole discretion. However, in the event that a high volume of applications, the Bank reserves the right to conduct a written test at its sole discretion. In such case, the selection process may be conducted solely through the written test.

If selection process includes a written test, this will be communicated on the Bank‟s website www.ucobank.com->careers. A registration link for the written test, along with payment of requisite fee, will be made available on the Bank;s website. Candidates must registered for the written test to partcipate. Failure to register for the written test will result in the candidate being disqualified from further participation in the selection process. Information regarding the written test, including the date, centre, pattern of test, will be provided on the Bank‟s website. Candidates are required to regularly check the website for updates.

The screening committee constituted by the Bank will examine whether the candidates fulfil the required eligibility criteria. No representation or correspondence will be entertained by the Bank in this regard.

Candidates are required to score a minimum marks in interview/written test (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying in interview/written test will be as decided by the Bank. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category wise. Candidates qualified in the test will be placed according to their interview/written marks in descending order in respective States and Categories. In case more than one candidate scores same marks as cut-off marks in the merit list (common marks at cut off point) such candidate will be ranked in the merit list according to their age in descending order in respective States and categories.

Bank reserves the right to change (cancel/ modify/ add) any of the criteria, method of selection and provisional allotment etc.

The Bank reserves the right to reject any application not suiting the Bank‟s requirements without assigning any reason whatsoever and call only the candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria.