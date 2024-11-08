UCEED, CEED 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18; Check Important Details Here

UCEED, CEED 2025 |

The registration deadline for UCEED 2025 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay till November 18, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 on the UCEED website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Admit Card Availability: January 3, 2025

Last Date for Admit Card Discrepancy Rectification: January 9, 2025

Exam Date: January 19, 2025

Exam Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Application fees:

General category: Rs 4,000

Female, SC, ST and PwD: Rs 2,000

Eligibility Criteria:



To be eligible for UCEED 2025, applicants must have completed their Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2024 or be scheduled to take the test for the first time in any of the following fields: science, commerce, arts, or society.

To be accepted for Master of Design (MDes) or PhD programs, CEED applicants must meet specific educational requirements outlined by each institute.

How to apply?

-Go to the UCEED/CEED 2025 official webpage.

-Click on the link provided to complete your registration online.

-Fill out the registration form online.

-Fill out the online application form and upload all essential documents.

-Once you have paid the registration fee, click the link for final submission.

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur are some of the top design institutes that accept UCEED scores for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs. A number of private colleges accept UCEED scores for BDes entrance.