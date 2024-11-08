 UCEED, CEED 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18; Check Important Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUCEED, CEED 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18; Check Important Details Here

UCEED, CEED 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18; Check Important Details Here

Interested candidates can apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 on the UCEED website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
UCEED, CEED 2025 |

The registration deadline for UCEED 2025 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay till November 18, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 on the UCEED website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Admit Card Availability: January 3, 2025  

Last Date for Admit Card Discrepancy Rectification: January 9, 2025  

Exam Date: January 19, 2025  

FPJ Shorts
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala & Other Celebs Send Love To Parents-To-Be
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala & Other Celebs Send Love To Parents-To-Be
IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi
IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi
'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member In Their Family
'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member In Their Family
St Denis Medical OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
St Denis Medical OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

Exam Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Application fees:

General category: Rs 4,000

Female, SC, ST and PwD: Rs 2,000

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for UCEED 2025, applicants must have completed their Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2024 or be scheduled to take the test for the first time in any of the following fields: science, commerce, arts, or society.

Read Also
IIT Delhi Introduces New 4-Year BTech Program In Design; Admission Through JEE Advanced, UCEED
article-image

To be accepted for Master of Design (MDes) or PhD programs, CEED applicants must meet specific educational requirements outlined by each institute.

How to apply?

-Go to the UCEED/CEED 2025 official webpage.
-Click on the link provided to complete your registration online.
-Fill out the registration form online.
-Fill out the online application form and upload all essential documents.

-Once you have paid the registration fee, click the link for final submission.

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur are some of the top design institutes that accept UCEED scores for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs. A number of private colleges accept UCEED scores for BDes entrance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi

IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi

UCEED, CEED 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18; Check Important Details Here

UCEED, CEED 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18; Check Important Details Here

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Job 2024: Deadline For 23,820 Positions Extended, Salary Starting From...

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Job 2024: Deadline For 23,820 Positions Extended, Salary Starting From...

Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 2000 Positions Till November 29

Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 2000 Positions Till November 29

Top 6 Universities In China As Per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025

Top 6 Universities In China As Per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025