UCEED 2022: Registration deadline extended till October 24

The last date to register for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022, has been extended again by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay from October 17 to October 24.

However, candidates can also apply for the exam till October 29 by paying a late fee of Rs 500.

Candidates who wish to register for the exam can do so online at uceed.iitb.ac.in .

UCEED 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022, between 9 am to 12 pm. The UCEED 2022 registration commenced on September 9.

The exam is held for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at colleges, IIT's accepting UCEED scores.

The joint seat allocation process will begin after the results are declared which will be out by March 10.

You can register online by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click 'Register'

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Once you pay the fee submit the form

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:29 PM IST