Two students killed, several injured as school buses collide in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: Two students, a brother, and a sister were killed and several others were severely hurt when two school buses collided on Friday, according to authorities.

The deceased were identified as Sameer (12) and his sister Maha (10), both students of GD Goenka Public school, they said.





While Sameer studied in Class 6, Maha was a Class 4 student. They were only two children of their parents.





Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan visited the family of the victims to offer his condolences.

He also paid visits to the injured in hospitals in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.

On the complaint of Sulekha Singh, the principal of GD Goenka Public School, a FIR has been filed against Deepak Kumar, the bus driver of Rabindranath Public School.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 03:56 PM IST