Two New Test Centres Added For CLAT 2024, Registration Ends Today

New test centres for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) have been announced for the 2024 exam. According to the notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), Diu and Silvassa have been added as new CLAT 2024 test centres. Candidates can select their preference through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Candidates will need to input their login information, which consists of their registration number and password, in order to choose new test cities.
The deadline for applicants to make changes to their CLAT application form 2024 is November 12. However, the registration window will be closed today.
How To Choose Test Centres
As per the notification issued by the NLUs candidates can follow below steps to opt for these cities:
Login to your CLAT account
Click 'Edit Application' button
Go to 'Test Centre Preferences' tab
Update the 3 test centre preferences as required.
Click the ‘Next (>)’ button to go to the ‘Reservation’ tab.
Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click the ‘Submit Form’ button.
