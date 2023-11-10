Two New Test Centres Added For CLAT 2024, Registration Ends Today

Candidates can select their preference through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. | Representational Image

New test centres for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) have been announced for the 2024 exam. According to the notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), Diu and Silvassa have been added as new CLAT 2024 test centres. Candidates can select their preference through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates will need to input their login information, which consists of their registration number and password, in order to choose new test cities.

The deadline for applicants to make changes to their CLAT application form 2024 is November 12. However, the registration window will be closed today.

Attention #CLAT2024 candidates.



The last date for submission of applications for the Common Law Admission Test 2024 (CLAT 2024), for both UG and PG programmes has been extended till Friday, November 10, 2023, 11:59 P.M.



Register here: https://t.co/MWswVGQGxh pic.twitter.com/yhloKXbEmk — Consortium of NLUs (CLAT) (@ConsortiumNLUs) November 3, 2023

How To Choose Test Centres

As per the notification issued by the NLUs candidates can follow below steps to opt for these cities:

Login to your CLAT account

Click 'Edit Application' button

Go to 'Test Centre Preferences' tab

Update the 3 test centre preferences as required.

Click the ‘Next (>)’ button to go to the ‘Reservation’ tab.

Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click the ‘Submit Form’ button.

