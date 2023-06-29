Two NEET Applicants in Kota Have Committed Suicide Just Hours Apart | PTI

According to the police, the Uttar Pradeshi student arrived in Kota a month ago to start studying for the national pre-medical admission exam.

After another student was suspected of having committed suicide late on Tuesday, a 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh was discovered dead at a rental property in Kota. This brings the total number of suicide incidents in Rajasthan's coaching hotspot to four this month.

Police said that the student from Uttar Pradesh was preparing for the all-India pre-medical entrance test and arrived in Kota a month back. A house help found the teenager’s body when he went to serve him dinner.

Fifteen students have died by suicide in Kota this year so far. The same number of students ended their lives in Kota in 2022.

Local police officer Debasish Bharadwaj claimed they did not discover any notes in the first instance but did in the second. The corpses were delivered for an autopsy...Nobody noticed any changes in their behaviours in the previous several days. The inquiry is under progress.

In Kota, it is projected that 225000 students are preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations. A lot of people find the grind hard since they are separated from their family.