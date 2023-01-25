Two lakh students graduate from Mumbai University in 2022

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Over two lakh students have completed various academic programmes at the University of Mumbai (MU) in the year 2022.

These include all those who took their final tests for diploma, undergraduate and post-graduation courses in the first and second terms of the year. These students will get their graduation certificates following MU's annual convocation ceremony, which will be held on February 23, the varsity announced on Wednesday.

The university said that it will send the certificates of graduating students to their respective colleges after the convocation ceremony. The students will get their certificates at the distribution ceremonies held at the colleges.

The details of all graduating students will soon be uploaded on MU's website mu.ac.in. If the students find any error in their certificate or didn't get it at all, they can give a written complaint at the university's examination section.

