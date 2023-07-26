Two-Day Holidays For Educational Institutions In Telangana Due To Rains

Two-day holiday for all schools and colleges in Telangana due to rains | Representative Image

The Telangana government on Tuesday declared two days’ holiday for all educational institutions in the state in view of incessant heavy rains. All educational institutions, government, government-aided and private, will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday (July 26 and 27) as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to declare holidays amid continuing rains in several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning forecasting heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall likely for Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhvanagiri districts for Wednesday, July 26.

The IMD has also issued an orange warning to 17 districts including Hyderabad, and a yellow warning to 12 districts. For July 27, IMD has issued a yellow warning for Hyderabad.

The heavy rains have inundated low-lying areas in some districts and hit road transport. Normal life in parts of the state came to a standstill. Lakes, tanks and other water bodies were overflowing.

Velpur mandal in united Nizamabad district, which received a record 46 cm rainfall, was witnessing a deluge. Two lakes breached in the mandal inundating residential areas. Agriculture fields were also flooded in the mandal, causing huge losses to farmers.