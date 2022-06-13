Tushar Sumera, the IAS officer who barely passed school

Gujarat: Tushar D Sumera, an IAS officer, used Twitter to motivate kids who are waiting for their board results by sharing his Class 10 mark sheet. The district collector of Bharuch, Gujarat, received just passing grades in his Class 10 exam. He received 35 points in English and 36 points in Mathematics.

Awanish Sharan, a 2009 batch IAS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre, posted a picture of Mr. Sumera along with a blurred report card on Twitter.

According to the tweet, IAS officer Sumera scored 35 marks in English, 36 in mathematics, and 38 in science out of 100. He was told by his school and even the village that he would not be able to accomplish anything.

Tushar Sumera joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2012. He earned his bachelor's degree in arts and worked as a schoolteacher before passing the UPSC exam.

