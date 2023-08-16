TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Edit Window Activated At tspsc.gov.in | Representative image

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has initiated the edit window for the TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 application process today, i.e August 16.

Aspiring candidates can now make necessary corrections to their submitted applications by accessing the official TSPSC website: tspsc.gov.in.

This window will be closed on August 21, 2023 and below are some steps candidates must follow to make the changes in the application form.

Steps to make Corrections in TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 Application:

1. Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official TSPSC website by typing tspsc.gov.in in your web browser.

2. Login to Your Account: Look for the 'TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023' section and log in to your candidate account using the provided credentials.

3. Access Edit Window: Once logged in, find and click on the 'Edit Application' link or button. This will lead you to the edit window.

4. Make Corrections: Review your submitted application form and make the necessary corrections to any incorrect or incomplete information.

5. Verify Changes: After editing, thoroughly review the changes you've made to ensure accuracy.

6. Save Changes: Save the updated application form with the corrections you've made.

7. Final Submission: Once you are satisfied with the corrections, submit the revised application form.

It is important to note that the edit window has a specified timeframe. Candidates should make their corrections within the stipulated period to avoid any last-minute issues.

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 aims to fill 1363 Group 3 posts in the organization across different departments in the Telangana state government.

The hall tickets will be available 7 days prior to the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSPSC.

