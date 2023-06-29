 TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key OUT at tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTSPSC Group 1 Answer Key OUT at tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key OUT at tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Candidates who appeared for Group 1 services examination can check and download the answer key through the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key | Representative image

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Group 1 services examination can check and download the answer key through the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination was held on June 11, 2023. The answer key has been released for general studies, mental ability.

Direct link to download TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022

Read Also
Telangana: After TSPSC, teacher arrested for leaking Class 10 SSC Telugu paper
article-image

The TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) Answer Key provides the correct answers to the questions asked in the TSPSC Exams. Candidates can evaluate their performance and estimate their scores in the exam followed by a marking scheme that includes positive marking for correct answers and may involve negative marking in some cases.

By comparing their responses with the answer key, candidates can assess their performance and identify areas for improvement.

Steps to download TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022:

  • Visit the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

  • Click on TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

  • Enter the login details and click on submit.

  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the answer key and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At tnmedicalselection.net

MAH MBA Admission 2023: Registration For Counselling Begins at mba2023.mahacet.org.in

MAH MBA Admission 2023: Registration For Counselling Begins at mba2023.mahacet.org.in

CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key OUT; Raise Objections at cuet.samarth.ac.in;

CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key OUT; Raise Objections at cuet.samarth.ac.in;

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key OUT at tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key OUT at tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

BPSC Notification 2023 OUT For CCE and Other Exams; Apply July 15 Onwards at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Notification 2023 OUT For CCE and Other Exams; Apply July 15 Onwards at bpsc.bih.nic.in