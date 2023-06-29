TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key OUT at tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key | Representative image

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Group 1 services examination can check and download the answer key through the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination was held on June 11, 2023. The answer key has been released for general studies, mental ability.

Direct link to download TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022

The TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) Answer Key provides the correct answers to the questions asked in the TSPSC Exams. Candidates can evaluate their performance and estimate their scores in the exam followed by a marking scheme that includes positive marking for correct answers and may involve negative marking in some cases.

By comparing their responses with the answer key, candidates can assess their performance and identify areas for improvement.

Steps to download TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022:

Visit the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.