TSCHE declares dates for TS EAMCET, ECET 2022

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the dates of the different eligibility tests it holds for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the state.

The examinations are scheduled to be held in July 2022. Candidates can visit the website – tsche.ac.in to check the official notice.

The EAMCET (Engineering) entrance test will be held on July 18, 19 and 20 and the agricultural and medical exam will be held on July 14 and 15. The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will take place on July 13th.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:52 PM IST