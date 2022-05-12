TS SSC hall tickets 2022 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, know how to download

Telangana's Directorate of Government Examinations has issued TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022. The TS Class 10 admit cards can be downloaded from the BSE Telangana official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The Class 10 board exam will be held in May 2022.

Regular, private, OSSC, and vocational candidates have received their hall tickets. Candidates who will take the Class 10 board examination in the state can check and download their hall ticket by following the simple steps outlined below.

Here's how to download:

1. Go to the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. Select the TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 link.

3. Enter the login details and submit.

4. Download and keep it further need.

The TS SSC Exams 2022 will take place between May 23 and June 1, 2022. The exam will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. The exam will start with a first language paper and end with an SSC Vocational course. Candidates can find out more information about the BSE Telangana on their official website.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:54 PM IST